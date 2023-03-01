Francophonie Spring 2023 begins in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Francophonie Spring 2023 kicks off in Kazakhstan on March 1 and will last until April 30. The French-speaking culture festival pursues the goal of unifying all fans of the French language, promoting its spread, and popularizing French culture, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The embassies of Armenia, Egypt, Canada, Lebanon, Morocco, Romania, France, and Switzerland together with French alliances and other Kazakhstan-based French-speaking institutions are organizing this year the Festival of French Language and Francophonie Culture in Kazakhstan. Throughout two months, cultural and language diversity – the main values of the Organisation Internationale of La Francophonie – will be on the agenda of the Francophone Spring 2023 program.

«The Francophonie Spring is a regular event and festival of French-speaking cultures. More than 320 million people around the world speak French, the official language of 29 countries. French is the fifth most spoken language in the world and the fourth most used in the internet. The goal of this Festival is to emphasize the richness of the French language and diversity of cultures of French-speaking countries,» Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the French Republic to Kazakhstan Didier Canesse said at a briefing in the Central Communications Office.

This year, the events will be held in Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, Karaganda, Atyrau, Kostanay and Ust Kamenogorsk, the Ambassador added.

«19 French films will be presented during the Francophonie Cinema Week. The film «The Role of Women in Sport» will be screened in Almaty on March 7. A discussion on women’s rights will be held after the film screening,» Didier Canesse noted.

The Francophonie Spring has been held in Kazakhstan for more than 13 years.