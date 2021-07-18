Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
France to tighten rules of entry for travelers from several EU countries

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 July 2021, 12:18
PARIS. KAZINFORM France will oblige unvaccinated travelers arriving from a number of European countries to provide a certificate with a negative PCR test for coronavirus, made no earlier than 24 hours before entering French territory, the country’s government announced on Saturday.

According to the statement, the sanitary situation in Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, Greece, and Cyprus will be under European supervision. People who have not been vaccinated against coronavirus from these countries will need to provide a negative PCR test result to enter France, made no earlier than 24 hours before arrival, the government noted, adding that increased surveillance is also being introduced for those arriving from the UK, TASS reports.

Over 5.8 mln coronavirus cases have been reported in France since the start of the pandemic, according to the latest data from the authorities. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 35 mln people received the first dose of the vaccine.


