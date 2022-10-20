20 October 2022, 15:37

France spends 7.5 bln euros on massive future investment plan

PARIS. KAZINFORM France has invested 7.5 billion euros (about 7.3 billion U.S. dollars) on major projects since the country unveiled the France 2030 investment roadmap last year to support ecological and economic transitions, Xinhua reports.

The French government has scaled up financial support for 810 projects in the past year, including building a semiconductor factory, developing hydrogen technologies and manufacturing a quantum computer, it said in an assessment report on Wednesday.

The country also set up several investment funds to support the growth of innovative small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the fields of ecological and energy transition.

Some 45 percent of SMEs are among the beneficiaries against 7 percent of large enterprises, said the government.

Announced by President Emmanuel Macron in October last year, the France 2030 plans to pour 54 billion euros (about 53 billion dollars) over the next ten years to support the country's innovation and industrialization, and maintain its industrial capacities for strategic priorities

Photo: camiahaber.com