Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    France shares experience in combating corruption

    10 December 2019, 14:23

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – V annual anti-corruption conference took place in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the words of Philippe Martinet – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan, in 2020 Anti-corruption agencies of Kazakhstan and France plan to ink a long-term cooperation agreement.

    He added that a delegation of the National School of Judges will continue partnership with Kazakhstani colleagues.

    The Ambassador also told about examples of combating corruption in France. He stressed that the country has tightened the law related to fight against corruption.

    «They made all offilials of the Council of Ministers give a full account of their actions. At the moment when you take an office and after leaving, you report and prove that did not receive money. In France, every ministry has a person who writes the rules and recommendations for officials. For example, in the French Foreign Ministry it is forbidden to accept gifts which value is above 300 euros», said Philippe Martinet.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Combating corruption
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    June 12. Today's Birthdays
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region