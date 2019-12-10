Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
France shares experience in combating corruption

Alzhanova Raushan
10 December 2019, 14:23
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – V annual anti-corruption conference took place in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the words of Philippe Martinet – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Kazakhstan, in 2020 Anti-corruption agencies of Kazakhstan and France plan to ink a long-term cooperation agreement.

He added that a delegation of the National School of Judges will continue partnership with Kazakhstani colleagues.

The Ambassador also told about examples of combating corruption in France. He stressed that the country has tightened the law related to fight against corruption.

«They made all offilials of the Council of Ministers give a full account of their actions. At the moment when you take an office and after leaving, you report and prove that did not receive money. In France, every ministry has a person who writes the rules and recommendations for officials. For example, in the French Foreign Ministry it is forbidden to accept gifts which value is above 300 euros», said Philippe Martinet.

