    France’s President Emmanuel Macron congratulates Tokayev on re-election

    24 November 2022, 20:28

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a letter of congratulations on re-election from French President Emmanuel Macron, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    France’s President Emmanuel Macron conveyed best wishes to Tokayev in duties of great responsibility.

    «Since 2019 Kazakhstan has embarked on the ambitious process of political and economic modernization which we’re closing following. I’m sure that your re-election will maintain this momentum and carry out the reforms you announced in the interests of the country and Kazakhstanis. I’m also introduced to the efforts you take to strengthen regional cooperation in Central Asia and I’d like to assure you of my full support,» wrote the French President.


    Photo: akorda.kz

    Adlet Seilkhanov

