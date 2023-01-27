Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
France's bill from natural disasters in 2022 expected to reach nearly $11B

27 January 2023, 11:15
PARIS. KAZINFORM The cost of natural disasters in France in 2022 is expected to reach €10 billion (nearly $11 billion), the highest level since 1999, the French Insurance Federation (FFA) said Thursday.

The year 2022 was a «terrible year» in terms of climate events in France, FFA President Florence Lustman told Europe 1 Radio.

Lustman said that natural disasters have caused an average of €1 billion in damage since the 1980s, Anadolu Agency reports.

Referring to extreme weather conditions such as severe hailstorms, hurricanes and floods in 2022, she pointed out that France had an «exceptional year» on the drought front as well.


Photo: ansa.it

