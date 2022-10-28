Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
France's annual inflation hits record high in October

28 October 2022, 19:41
ANKARA. KAZINFORM France's annual consumer inflation hit a new record in October due to higher costs of energy, food and manufactured goods, according to provisional data released on Friday.

Consumer prices surged 6.2% year-on-year in October, accelerating from a four-month low of 5.6% in September, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies said, Anadolu Agency reports.

It was the largest annual rise since June 1985.

Energy prices saw an annual hike of 19.2% in October versus 17.9% a month ago. Food prices soared 11.8% on a yearly basis in October and manufactured goods by 4.2%.

On a monthly basis, Consumer Prices Index increased 1% month-on-month in October, after falling 0.6% in September.


