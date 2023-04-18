Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
France rocked by new demonstrations after Macron’s speech on pension reform

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
18 April 2023, 12:19
France rocked by new demonstrations after Macron’s speech on pension reform Photo: aa.com.tr

ANKARA. KAZINFORM France was rocked by impromptu demonstrations after the president's speech on pension reform Monday evening, Anadolu Agency reported.

Emmanuel Macron spoke to the nation in a televised address about the contested pension reform bill after signing it into law Saturday morning. The move came after the Constitutional Council on Friday ruled in favor of its most contentious part on raising the legal age of retirement.

Protesters gathered in many cities across the country during Macron's speech to once more express their rejection as they have done since January, according to media reports.

While some used pots and pans to make noise, others set fire to dumpsters and ebikes in Paris streets, the Le Monde daily reported.

Thousands also protested in cities such as Lyon, Rennes, Marseille, Nantes and Bordeaux, where tensions rose in some spots, the Le Figaro newspaper reported.

Paris police counted 2,000 protesters in the capital, and police used tear gas to disperse them, Le Figaro added.


