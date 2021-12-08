France reports record daily COVID-19 count

PARIS. KAZINFORM - France on Tuesday reported 59,019 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a record daily count since November 2020, Xinhua reports.

According to the French Public Health Agency, a governmental institution reporting to the French Health Ministry, 168 COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, and 12,714 patients are currently hospitalized across the country.

Meanwhile, the ministry reported that a record daily high of 687,498 booster doses have been administered the past 24 hours, an extraordinary leap from the 105,009 doses the previous day.

«At this stage, 7 million French people have made an appointment for a booster shot by the end of December,» the French government's spokesperson Gabriel Attal told radio France Inter on Tuesday.

The ministry said that a total of 11,619,831 people have received a booter shots since Sept. 1 when a booster shot campaign kicked off in France.

The French government on Monday announced new measures to curb the new wave of coronavirus infections in the country, ordering the closure of nightclubs for four weeks starting this weekend, extending the mandatory use of face masks in schools, urging businesses to encourage teleworking and opening its vaccination program to children.



