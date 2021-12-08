Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    France reports record daily COVID-19 count

    8 December 2021, 11:46

    PARIS. KAZINFORM - France on Tuesday reported 59,019 more COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a record daily count since November 2020, Xinhua reports.

    According to the French Public Health Agency, a governmental institution reporting to the French Health Ministry, 168 COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, and 12,714 patients are currently hospitalized across the country.

    Meanwhile, the ministry reported that a record daily high of 687,498 booster doses have been administered the past 24 hours, an extraordinary leap from the 105,009 doses the previous day.

    «At this stage, 7 million French people have made an appointment for a booster shot by the end of December,» the French government's spokesperson Gabriel Attal told radio France Inter on Tuesday.

    The ministry said that a total of 11,619,831 people have received a booter shots since Sept. 1 when a booster shot campaign kicked off in France.

    The French government on Monday announced new measures to curb the new wave of coronavirus infections in the country, ordering the closure of nightclubs for four weeks starting this weekend, extending the mandatory use of face masks in schools, urging businesses to encourage teleworking and opening its vaccination program to children.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus World News Europe COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
    S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
    Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events