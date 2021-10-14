France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes almost 80,000 visitors in first 10 days

DUBAI. KAZINFORM France has announced that the country's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed 79,559 visitors during the first 10 days of the event.

Earlier this week, Expo 2020 Dubai announced that its has welcomed 411,768 ticketed visits in its first 10 days since the start of the first World Expo being held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, WAM reports.

Visitors belonged to 175 nationalities, with one in three visitors came from abroad. The announced figures include all physical ticket-holders. They exclude representatives, delegations and guests of international participants, partners and other stakeholders, as well as Expo staff.

Guests visiting the France Pavilion can enjoy a luminous experience on the outdoor terrace at night: Roger Pradier is providing remarkably aesthetic lighting for the Belvedere floor. The nomadic models Tank designed by Cédric Ragot, La Hutte designed by matali crasset, and Lampiok designed by Stéphane Joyeux spread a light that adapts to the time of the day, transforming the Belvedere space.

Running until 31st March 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.



