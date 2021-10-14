Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    France Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomes almost 80,000 visitors in first 10 days

    14 October 2021, 18:30

    DUBAI. KAZINFORM France has announced that the country's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai welcomed 79,559 visitors during the first 10 days of the event.

    Earlier this week, Expo 2020 Dubai announced that its has welcomed 411,768 ticketed visits in its first 10 days since the start of the first World Expo being held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, WAM reports.

    Visitors belonged to 175 nationalities, with one in three visitors came from abroad. The announced figures include all physical ticket-holders. They exclude representatives, delegations and guests of international participants, partners and other stakeholders, as well as Expo staff.

    Guests visiting the France Pavilion can enjoy a luminous experience on the outdoor terrace at night: Roger Pradier is providing remarkably aesthetic lighting for the Belvedere floor. The nomadic models Tank designed by Cédric Ragot, La Hutte designed by matali crasset, and Lampiok designed by Stéphane Joyeux spread a light that adapts to the time of the day, transforming the Belvedere space.

    Running until 31st March 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Events Exhibition World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    4 children, 2 adults injured in knife attack on playground in eastern France
    New Yorkers suffer over smoke from Canadian wildfires
    2 dead, 7 injured in US high school graduation ceremony shooting
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    3 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays