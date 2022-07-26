Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • France opens monkeypox vaccination center in Paris

    26 July 2022 15:07

    PARIS. KAZINFORM French Health Minister Francois Braun announced on Monday that a high-capacity monkeypox vaccination center will open to the public from Tuesday in Paris, Xinhua reports.

    According to Public Health France, the capital region recorded 726 monkeypox cases, almost half of the 1,567 confirmed cases in France last week.

    The health minister said the number of confirmed cases now stands at more than 1,700.

    Braun emphasized the country has «reacted immediately» to the increased number of monkeypox cases, adding: «Up to today, more than 100 vaccination centers are in place.»

    The World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on July 23.


    Photo: thepeninsulaqatar.com
    #World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Brazil creates Emergency Technical Committee for monkeypox
    Monkeypox cases pass 18,000, says WHO
    US drug agency approves nearly 800,000 monkeypox vaccines
    US records nearly 3,600 cases of monkeypox
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases