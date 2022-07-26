Qazaq TV
France opens monkeypox vaccination center in Paris
26 July 2022 15:07

France opens monkeypox vaccination center in Paris

PARIS. KAZINFORM French Health Minister Francois Braun announced on Monday that a high-capacity monkeypox vaccination center will open to the public from Tuesday in Paris, Xinhua reports.

According to Public Health France, the capital region recorded 726 monkeypox cases, almost half of the 1,567 confirmed cases in France last week.

The health minister said the number of confirmed cases now stands at more than 1,700.

Braun emphasized the country has «reacted immediately» to the increased number of monkeypox cases, adding: «Up to today, more than 100 vaccination centers are in place.»

The World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on July 23.


Photo: thepeninsulaqatar.com

