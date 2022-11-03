Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

France had hottest month of October since 1945

3 November 2022, 11:55
France had hottest month of October since 1945
3 November 2022, 11:55

France had hottest month of October since 1945

PARIS. KAZINFORM October 2022 was the hottest month of October in France since 1945, with an average temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius, the French national meteorological service Meteo-France said on Wednesday, Xinhua reports.

The average temperature this October was about 3.5 degrees Celsius higher than normal across the country, Meteo-France said.

According to the meteorological service, the second half of October 2022 was marked by an exceptionally long and intensified heat.

It added that the average temperature recorded in 30 weather stations across France has remained above normal since Oct. 2.

This unprecedented heat was accompanied by violent thunderstorms over a large part of France on Oct. 23, causing significant damage, especially in the north of France, Meteo-France noted.


Photo: Serge Haouzi/Xinhua



Related news
NGO sounds alarm over rising poverty in France
Read also
German retailers forecast record Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales
COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Climate Crisis: Extreme weather events up 27% this year in Italy
Pakistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Friday's new COVID-19 cases mark first on-week fall in 6 weeks in S. Korea
Bill Gates announces $7 billion for African programs
Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 5,546 with 60 new fatalities — crisis center
Nobel Prize winner says Brazilian agriculture is a success story
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
4 November 18. Today's Birthdays
5 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand

News