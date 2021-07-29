Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic to peak in Almaty mid August – Bekshin

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 July 2021, 16:12
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Chief sanitary officer of Almaty city Zhandarbek Bekshin believes that the fourth wave of the coronavirus infection will reach is peak in the city in the middle of August, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Bekshin says that the only way to avoid the worst case scenario is to vaccinate given that Almaty city has a wealth of anti-COVID vaccines to offer and protect one’s health against the novel coronavirus.

While speaking at the press briefing of the regional communications service on Thursday, Bekshin admitted that the epidemiological situation with the coronavirus infection has deteriorated in the past week.

«The number of daily infections has increased by 1.4fold jumping from 5,790 COVID-19 cases last week to 8,393 COVID-19 cases this week. This month Almaty city reported 20,818 new cases of the coronavirus infection and 76,602 cases since the start of the year,» the chief sanitary officer of Almaty city told the press briefing.

«The fourth wave of COVID-19 is likely to peak in Almaty city in the middle of August and decline in early September. 34,500 COVID-19 cases are forecast to be registered in August and 4,500 COVID-19 cases are expected in September,» he added.


