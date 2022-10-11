Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Fourth quake rocks China today
11 October 2022, 14:19

Fourth quake rocks China today

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded another earthquake on October 11 at 12:55 p.m., Kazinform reports.

It was centered 342 km southeastwards Almaty in the territory of China. The energy class is 9.1. The 4.3 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 25 km.

Earlier three more quakes were recorded in the territory of China.


Photo: images1.ynet.co.il




