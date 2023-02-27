Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Incidents

Fourth quake rattles CA region within 24 hours

27 February 2023, 09:44
Fourth quake rattles CA region within 24 hours Photo: aa.com.tr

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The fourth earthquake has rattled the Central Asian region within the past 24 hours, data from the seismic stations network of the Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies shows, Kazinform reports.

«The 4.2-magnitude quake hit 689 kilometers southwestward of Almaty, in the territory of Tajikistan. The quake occurred at a depth of 20 kilometers. The coordinates of the epicenter are 37.57° north latitude, 73.50° east longitude,» a statement reads.


Теги:
Read also
Kazakh seismologists record earthquake in China
EU pledges over $1B for reconstruction in quake-hit Türkiye
Chinese, US Presidents congratulate Kazakh leader on Nauryz holiday
2023 Majilis Elections: Kazakhstanis vote at polling station in Tajikistan
Turkic nations demonstrated solidarity and compassion – Tokayev
Kazakhstan to build social facility in earthquake zone in Türkiye
Kazakh President addresses extraordinary OTS Summit in Ankara
7.0-magnitude quake hits Kermadec Islands, New Zealand
News Partner
Popular
1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open

News