Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.83 eur/kzt 489.78

    rub/kzt 5.78 cny/kzt 65.46
Weather:
Astana+13+15℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Four students killed after truck plows into school in central Uganda

    16 March 2023, 08:38

    KAMPALA. KAZINFORM Four students were killed and 18 others injured after a truck plowed into a school computer laboratory in the central Uganda district of Gomba, the police said Wednesday, Kazinform learned from Xinhua.

    The accident happened at Kasaka Senior Secondary School Tuesday evening, said the police in a statement issued in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, noting that the truck driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the school lab.

    The police said three students died on the spot. According to the school authorities, another student succumbed to injuries in the hospital Wednesday morning.

    The police added they have detained the truck driver for further investigation

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
    2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
    3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
    4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan to raise petroleum price cap