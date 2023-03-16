Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Four students killed after truck plows into school in central Uganda

16 March 2023, 08:38
Four students killed after truck plows into school in central Uganda

KAMPALA. KAZINFORM Four students were killed and 18 others injured after a truck plowed into a school computer laboratory in the central Uganda district of Gomba, the police said Wednesday, Kazinform learned from Xinhua.

The accident happened at Kasaka Senior Secondary School Tuesday evening, said the police in a statement issued in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, noting that the truck driver lost control and the vehicle plowed into the school lab.

The police said three students died on the spot. According to the school authorities, another student succumbed to injuries in the hospital Wednesday morning.

The police added they have detained the truck driver for further investigation


News