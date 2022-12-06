Four residential buildings in Ekibastuz waiting for heat supply restoration

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM Heat restoration works are underway in residential buildings of micro-districts 6, 5A and 5B in Ekibastuz, Kazinform reports.

According to First Vice Prime Minister Roman, who is the chief of the local operational headquarters, four residential buildings still need to be connected to heat. He promised these works will be completed by the end of the day.

Besides, heat supply was temporarily halted in micro-district 6 at 04:30am today for a heating grid rupture. Repair brigades are working there now. Authorities say the rupture will be eliminated by 02:00 pm.

851 people are involved in repair and restoration works.

Photo: Valery Bugaev



