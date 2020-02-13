Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Four regions close down roads due to snowstorms

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 February 2020, 19:34
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Poor weather conditions forced four regions of Kazakhstan to close down seven sections on the roads up to 1,036 km in both ways that is 4.1% of all the main highways.

752 units of equipment fight to clear up the roads the countrywide, KazAvtoZhol National Company reports.

Sections on the Nur-Sultan-Temirtau, Nur-Sultan-Shchuchinsk, Nur-Sultan-Yerementau, Yekaterinburg-Almaty, Usharal-Dostyk, Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highways are closed as of now.

Drivers are urged to mind the rules of the road, stick to speed limits. In case of emergency call 1403 for help.

