Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Healthcare

    Four people diagnosed with anthrax in Zhambyl region

    17 September 2019, 20:19

    TARAZ. KAZINFORM Four residents of Zhambyl region have been diagnosed with anthrax. This was confirmed by the Regional Public Health Protection Department, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On September 12, four residents of Zhambyl and Zhualy municipalities sought medical treatment at the regional infectious diseases hospital. All of them complained about inflammations on the wrists, malignant pustules, papules and soft tissue edemas around the wound.

    «Three patients were initially diagnosed with erysipelas. However, in order to exclude the anthrax, the contents of the wound were sent to a special laboratory of the Sanitary Inspection Center. Anthrax was confirmed for all the four patients,» Head of the Regional Public Health Protection Department Berik Zharkynbekov said.

    All the patients receive an appropriate treatment now.

    According to Berik Zharkynbekov, all the four patients participated in slaughtering anthrax-infected animals . Two of them work as shepherds at Surym farm in Zhualy municipality and two are wage workers.

    44 individuals who were in close contact with the four are under medical supervision now.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Zhambyl region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan