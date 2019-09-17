Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Four people diagnosed with anthrax in Zhambyl region

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
17 September 2019, 20:19
TARAZ. KAZINFORM Four residents of Zhambyl region have been diagnosed with anthrax. This was confirmed by the Regional Public Health Protection Department, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On September 12, four residents of Zhambyl and Zhualy municipalities sought medical treatment at the regional infectious diseases hospital. All of them complained about inflammations on the wrists, malignant pustules, papules and soft tissue edemas around the wound.

«Three patients were initially diagnosed with erysipelas. However, in order to exclude the anthrax, the contents of the wound were sent to a special laboratory of the Sanitary Inspection Center. Anthrax was confirmed for all the four patients,» Head of the Regional Public Health Protection Department Berik Zharkynbekov said.

All the patients receive an appropriate treatment now.

According to Berik Zharkynbekov, all the four patients participated in slaughtering anthrax-infected animals . Two of them work as shepherds at Surym farm in Zhualy municipality and two are wage workers.

44 individuals who were in close contact with the four are under medical supervision now.


