Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Four pairs of twins born in Pavlodar

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
3 June 2020, 10:50
Four pairs of twins born in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – Four pairs of twins were born in the city of Pavlodar at the beginning of summer. Doctors continue to monitor both mothers and newborns at hospitals, Kazinform has learnt from pavlodarnews.kz.

«Two newborn boys were the first to come into this world. Then, another couple welcomed another pair of boy twins,» the regional healthcare department revealed.

A mother of two gave birth to her first pair of girl twins on June 1. The second pair of girl twins was born the same day.

Eight newborns were born at the same perinatal center in Pavlodar on June 1. Of 8, 3 are newborn boys and 5 are newborn girls.


Pavlodar region   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events