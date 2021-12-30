Go to the main site
    Four Omicron cases registered in Belarus

    30 December 2021, 12:20

    MINSK. KAZINFORM – Four Omicron cases registered in Belarus, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

    Belarus confirmed 1,493 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 1,699 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital. The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 696,220. A total of 688,890 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

    As many as 5,543 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection outbreak in Belarus.

    All in all, Belarus performed 10,999,160 tests, including 27,593 tests in the past 24 hours.

    Of all the samples taken today, specialists of the Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology at the Healthcare Ministry identified four cases of a new variant of the coronavirus - omicron. These are the first confirmed cases of the new variant of COVID in the Republic of Belarus. The disease is mild in all four cases.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Belarus COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Omicron
