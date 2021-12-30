Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Four Omicron cases registered in Belarus

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
30 December 2021, 12:20
Four Omicron cases registered in Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Four Omicron cases registered in Belarus, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian Healthcare Ministry.

Belarus confirmed 1,493 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours; another 1,699 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospital. The nationwide coronavirus tally now stands at 696,220. A total of 688,890 patients previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered in Belarus.

As many as 5,543 COVID-19 patients have died since the infection outbreak in Belarus.

All in all, Belarus performed 10,999,160 tests, including 27,593 tests in the past 24 hours.

Of all the samples taken today, specialists of the Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology at the Healthcare Ministry identified four cases of a new variant of the coronavirus - omicron. These are the first confirmed cases of the new variant of COVID in the Republic of Belarus. The disease is mild in all four cases.


Coronavirus   Belarus   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Omicron  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Heat and high wind threaten to spread wildfires in Abai region – Emergency Situations Ministry
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region