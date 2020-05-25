Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Society

    Four needy families receive keys to new apartments on the eve of Eid al-Fitr

    25 May 2020, 11:17

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM- Four needy families in Atyrau have received keys to new apartments on the eve of Eid al-Fitr (Oraza Ait) holiday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Within the framework of the project «El ulesi paterge», implemented by the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kazakhstan, the Shanyrak charitable foundation was created at the central Imangali mosque. Its purpose is to purchase housing for needy families. Thanks to the fund, four needy large and low-income families, as well as families with disabled member, have received keys to new apartments on the eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday. It total the foundation has helped 7 families,» said Altynbek Utyskhanuly, the chief imam of the central Imangali mosque.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Atyrau region Social support
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 Wildfires stabilizing in Abai region - Emergencies Ministry