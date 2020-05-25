Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Four needy families receive keys to new apartments on the eve of Eid al-Fitr

Alzhanova Raushan
25 May 2020, 11:17
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM- Four needy families in Atyrau have received keys to new apartments on the eve of Eid al-Fitr (Oraza Ait) holiday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Within the framework of the project «El ulesi paterge», implemented by the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kazakhstan, the Shanyrak charitable foundation was created at the central Imangali mosque. Its purpose is to purchase housing for needy families. Thanks to the fund, four needy large and low-income families, as well as families with disabled member, have received keys to new apartments on the eve of Eid al-Fitr holiday. It total the foundation has helped 7 families,» said Altynbek Utyskhanuly, the chief imam of the central Imangali mosque.


Atyrau region   Social support  
