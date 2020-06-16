Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Four military servicemen injured in explosion at testing ground in Siberia

    16 June 2020, 20:34

    NOVOSIBIRSK. KAZINFORM Four military servicemen have been injured in an artillery shell explosion in the Novosibirsk Region due to the gross violation of safety rules, the press service of the Central Military District informed TASS on Tuesday.

    «According to preliminary data, four military servicemen sustained limb injuries on June 15, 2020, as an artillery shell detonated at the testing ground because of the gross violation of safety rules,» the press service said, TASS reports.

    Those injured were taken to a medical facility, their injuries are not life-threatening.

    The military district’s commission, together with the law enforcement agencies, has launched an investigation.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Incidents Russia World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    4 children, 2 adults injured in knife attack on playground in eastern France
    New Yorkers suffer over smoke from Canadian wildfires
    2 dead, 7 injured in US high school graduation ceremony shooting
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    5 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning