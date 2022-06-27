Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Four members of one family die in Almaty region

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 June 2022, 11:51
KONAYEV. KAZINFORM Two children and two adults drowned in Kapshagay reservoir in the town of Konayev on Sunday, Kazinform reports.

As the regional emergency department informed, the tragedy took place on June 26 in the area of Goluboy Zaliv in the Kapshagay reservoir.

Four members of one family – a woman (born 1990), a man (born 1992) and two children (born 2007 and 2010) – drowned while swimming in an undesignated area. Another woman (born 1954) was rescued.

According to reports, the children started drowning as high waves swept them away. Two adults – the children’s uncle and aunt – rushed to the rescue, but, unfortunately, both drowned too. The rescuers were able to save the children’s grandmother only.

The bodies of the children and the man were retrieved from the waters.


