Four landfill sites to appear in Mangistau region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four landfill sites are to appear in Mangistau region, Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev said at the Government session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Comprehensive Development Plan of Mangistau region is aimed at improving the ecological situation in the region. For instance, four landfill sites for solid domestic waste are to appear in the region,» Minister Irgaliyev announced at the session of the Government.

He also stressed that in order to ensure security and public order in the region there are plans to build three module fire stations and implement the ‘Safe city’ project.

Earlier at the Government session, Minister Irgaliyev made a presentation of the Comprehensive Plan for the development of Mangistau region. The total volume of investment, according to the plan, will total 2.1 trillion tenge. Private investment will amount to 1.6 trillion tenge.



