Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Four landfill sites to appear in Mangistau region

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
5 October 2021, 11:03
Four landfill sites to appear in Mangistau region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Four landfill sites are to appear in Mangistau region, Minister of National Economy Asset Irgaliyev said at the Government session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The Comprehensive Development Plan of Mangistau region is aimed at improving the ecological situation in the region. For instance, four landfill sites for solid domestic waste are to appear in the region,» Minister Irgaliyev announced at the session of the Government.

He also stressed that in order to ensure security and public order in the region there are plans to build three module fire stations and implement the ‘Safe city’ project.

Earlier at the Government session, Minister Irgaliyev made a presentation of the Comprehensive Plan for the development of Mangistau region. The total volume of investment, according to the plan, will total 2.1 trillion tenge. Private investment will amount to 1.6 trillion tenge.


Government of Kazakhstan   Environment   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023