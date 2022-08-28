Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Four Kyrgyz nationals injured as bus crashed into ditch in Kazakhstan
28 August 2022 10:37

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Four Kyrgyz nationals were among the passengers of the bus which had crashed into a ditch in Turkistan region on Saturday, Kazinform reports citing KABAR news agency.

The accident happened on August 27 at 06:40 am near Shapak Baba village of Tulkibas district of Turkistan region, on the 601 km of Western China-Western Europe highway.

According to the Kyrgyz Agency, the bus was heading to Bishkek from Tashkent. 47 passengers were in the bus.

As the Turkistan regional police explained, the driver of the bus lost control of the vehicle and moved into a ditch. As a result, 12 passengers were taken to a hospital with various injuries. Their condition is evaluated as moderately severe.

Photo: en.kabar.kg

