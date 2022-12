Four killed in road accident in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Four people died in a road accident in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform learned from polisia.kz Telegram channel.

The accident occurred on December 14, on the 60/31 kilometer of Terenozek-Kyzylorda highway, in Syrdarya district.

Four people were killed and one more was injured as a result of collision of KamAZ and gasoline trucks.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched.

Photo: polisia.kz