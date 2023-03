Four killed in car crash in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM Four people were killed and one more was injured in a car crash in Kyzylorda region, Kazinform refers to Polisia.kz.

On February 19 a collision on the Samara-Shymkent highway left four dead and another seriously hurt, the police department informs.

The pretrial investigation has begun.

Photo: polisia.kz