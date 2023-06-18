Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Four killed in car crash in Atyrau rgn

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
18 June 2023, 10:44
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Four people were killed in the car crash on the Dossor-Atyrau-Beineu highway in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

One of the cars caught fire after the head-on collision occurred on June 17 at 04:15 p.m. The driver of the burnt car, his passenger and passenger of the other car died on the spot. Another driver died in the hospital of the sustained injuries. His two passengers were rushed to the hospital.

The investigation is underway to determine the cause of the road traffic accident.


