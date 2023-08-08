Four injured in huge Sardinia wildfire

SINISCOLA. KAZINFORM Four people have been injured because of a huge wildfire that has been blazing on the northeastern coast of Sardinia since Sunday, causing hundreds of hectares of land to go up in smoke.

At least 600 local people and tourists have had to be evacuated because of the blaze in the area of the towns of Posada and Siniscola, ANSA reports.

A pensioner was hurt by the gas cannister that exploded because of the fire while a 78-year-old woman suffered burns to her arms and legs and a 23-year-old man had to be taken to hospital in Nuoro by helicopter due to severe smoke inhalation.

The other injured person is a firefighter who hurt his knee while combating the blaze.

The authorities have found evidence that the fire, which has been fed by strong mistral winds, was started deliberately.

«I have given a mandate to the regional forest guards to intensify investigations throughout the territory to identify those responsible and bring them to justice,» said Sardinia Governor Christian Solinas.