    • Four injured as LPG dispensing station catches fire in Nur-Sultan

    26 July 2022 07:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A hangar and an LPG dispensing station caught on fire in Nur-Sultan last night, Kazinform reports.

    According to the local emergency department, the incident occurred on July 25 at around 10:00 pm in 6 Kobda Street.

    Upon arrival, a firefighting brigade saw several single-storey buildings and a hangar embroiled in flames as well as jet fire at an LPG dispensing station.

    The fire was localized at 00:05 am and extinguished at 01:23 am.

    As per preliminary information, four people were injured in the fire. They were rushed to Municipal Hospital No1 with thermal injuries.
