Four in critical condition after lightning strike near White House
5 August 2022 13:57

Four in critical condition after lightning strike near White House

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Four people -- two men and two women -- are in critical condition following a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday evening, Xinhua reports.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services tweeted it had responded to Lafayette Park, located north of the White House, and was treating the four patients.

The victims were transported to area hospitals with «life-threatening injuries,» according to the authorities.

The U.S. National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area Thursday evening.


Photo: D.C. Fire and EMS




