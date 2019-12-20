Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Four FSB officers, one civilian wounded in Lubyanka shooting — investigators

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
20 December 2019, 11:45
Four FSB officers, one civilian wounded in Lubyanka shooting — investigators

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM One civilian and four officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) were injured in a shooting incident at Lubyanka in downtown Moscow, while another FSB officer was killed, spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee (SK) Svetlana Petrenko told TASS on Thursday, TASS reports.

«In the evening of December 19, while being next to the FSB headquarters on Bolshaya Lubyanka Street in Moscow, a man opened fire at law enforcement officers. As a result of the incident, one FSB officer was killed, and five people, including one civilian, sustained injuries of varying severity,» Petrenko said adding that the gunman had been killed.

«On behalf of the IC head Alexander Bastrykin, the criminal case over attempted murder of law enforcement officers opened in accordance with Article 317 of the Russian Penal Code, was transferred to the central office for further investigation,» she added.

Russia   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region