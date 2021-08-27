Four died as a result of explosion at military unit in Zhambyl region

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Defence Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev made public the names of those died a result of explosion at the military unit in Zhambyl region, Kazinform reports.

«All those injured are being treated. Unfortunately, four people died during mitigation of consequences. They are: Colonel Kapezov, Arms Procurator of the southern region, contract sergeant Marat Meshinbay, contract private Ruslan Zhanbolatov and paramilitary security force employee Orazbek Dalibayev,» the Minister said.

The Minister expressed condolences to their families.

Some people are still missing.

«The cause the accident is being investigated. According to the preliminary version, we do not exclude various reasons, explosion could be caused by violation of safety requirements as well as lateral chemical interaction,» he added.

There are no civil population among those died.

As earlier reported, a fire broke out at a military unit located in Baizakskiy district of Zhambyl region at around 07:00 p.m. local time.

As of 08:00 a.m. August 27, 28 injured in explosions are staying in the hospitals, 6 are in critical condition.

On August 26 at 11:30 p.m., 66 people were admitted to city hospital #1 and Baizak district central hospital.

Residents of the near-by villages of Bazarbai, Ush-Bulak and Zhanaturmys are being evacuated.



