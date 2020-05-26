Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Four dead in Mi-8 helicopter crash in Russia’s Chukotka

26 May 2020, 15:04
Four dead in Mi-8 helicopter crash in Russia’s Chukotka

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Four people died in a Mi-8 helicopter crash at Ugolniye Kopi airport in Russia’s Chukotka, a source in the Chukotka Autonomous Region government told TASS.

«Four people died. Preliminary version of the crash is technical malfunction,» the source said.

A source in the Ministry of Defense also said that technical malfunction is the probable cause of crash.

According to Sergey Savchenko, head of Chukotka’s Anadyr district, «the four victims are servicemen.»

The Russian Aerospace Forces Main Command commission has departed to the crash site


Incidents    Russia   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
June 11. Today’s Birthdays
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
Fire extinguishing continues on 5 sites in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region