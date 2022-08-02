2 August 2022 12:15
Four dead after head-on collision in Turkistan region
TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM A head-on crash killed four people in Turkistan region, Kazinform reports.
According to the local police department, the accident took place August 2, 2022 at around 02:00 am on the Shymkent-Badam-Arys highway in Ordabasy district, near Saryaryk village, when Lada Priora and VAZ-21099 crashed into each other.
As a result, a driver and three passengers of Lada Priora were hospitalized with various traumas. Later one of them died.
A driver of VAZ-21099 and two his passengers died at the scene of the accident.
An investigation has been launched.
