Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.29 eur/kzt 501.21

    rub/kzt 6.87 cny/kzt 68.83
Weather:
Astana-14-16℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Four Brazilians picked to referee 2023 Women’s World Cup

    16 January 2023, 11:03

    RIO BDE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Four Brazilians were chosen by FIFA to be part of the refereeing team of the Women’s Football World Cup, to be held between July 20 and August 20 this year in Australia and New Zealand.

    Brazil will be represented in the competition by central referee Edina Alves, assistants Neuza Back and Leila Moreira da Cruz, and video referee Daiane Muniz dos Santos, Agencia Brasil reports.

    This is the second time Edina Alves and Neuza Back have refereed a Women’s World Cup. They had worked in the World Cup in France back in 2019. Muniz was present at the U-20 Women’s World Cup helping with VAR (video refereeing).

    The Women’s World Cup refereeing team will bring only women to the field—33 referees and 55 assistants. However, men will be active in 13 of the 19 VAR positions.

    «The Brazilian team of referees is considered by FIFA as one of the most experienced among the designated cadres. The association is confident in the Brazilian women’s line-up. We hope they will be selected for the best matches according to the needs of the competition. The choice of Daiane for VAR is also very important. She has a lot of experience and is one of our video referees of the Brasileirão,» said Wilson Seneme, chair of the Referees’ Committee of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

    Photo: Reuters/Ibraheem Al Omari
    Sport World News Football
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Rybakina, Pavlyuchenkova upset in WTA 500 Adelaide International 2 doubles’ final
    Astana Qazaqstan Team announces roster for Santos Tour Down Under 2023
    Kazakhstan to host 2023 Astana Meeting World Indoor Tour
    3 Kazakhstani tennis players to compete in 2023 Australian Open main singles draw
    Popular
    1 Severe frosts persist in Zhetysu and Almaty regions – weather report for Jan 16
    2 Kazakh delegation participates in 13th IRENA Assembly session in Abu Dhabi
    3 UN chief calls for renewable energy ‘revolution’ for a brighter global future
    4 Uzbekistan to showcase 17 historical exhibits in Jeddah
    5 Economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and UAE