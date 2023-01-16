Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Four Brazilians picked to referee 2023 Women’s World Cup

16 January 2023, 11:03
RIO BDE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM Four Brazilians were chosen by FIFA to be part of the refereeing team of the Women’s Football World Cup, to be held between July 20 and August 20 this year in Australia and New Zealand.

Brazil will be represented in the competition by central referee Edina Alves, assistants Neuza Back and Leila Moreira da Cruz, and video referee Daiane Muniz dos Santos, Agencia Brasil reports.

This is the second time Edina Alves and Neuza Back have refereed a Women’s World Cup. They had worked in the World Cup in France back in 2019. Muniz was present at the U-20 Women’s World Cup helping with VAR (video refereeing).

The Women’s World Cup refereeing team will bring only women to the field—33 referees and 55 assistants. However, men will be active in 13 of the 19 VAR positions.

«The Brazilian team of referees is considered by FIFA as one of the most experienced among the designated cadres. The association is confident in the Brazilian women’s line-up. We hope they will be selected for the best matches according to the needs of the competition. The choice of Daiane for VAR is also very important. She has a lot of experience and is one of our video referees of the Brasileirão,» said Wilson Seneme, chair of the Referees’ Committee of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Photo: Reuters/Ibraheem Al Omari


