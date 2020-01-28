Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

Four arrived in Kazakhstan from China suspected of virus taken to hospital

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 January 2020, 12:12
Four arrived in Kazakhstan from China suspected of virus taken to hospital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As of today 25,858 people, including nationals of Kazakhstan and foreigners, arrived in Kazakhstan from China since January 6,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov told the press conference at the Government.

According to him, among those arrived, were the people with symptoms of respiratory diseases.

«As of today, 23 travelers arriving in Kazakhstan had a temperature; four of them suspected of acute respiratory viral infection were hospitalized. As far as there are no clear distinctions between viral infections we administer to the hospital all suspected of acute respiratory infection,» Birtanov noted.

He resumed that all the necessary laboratory testing is being conducted on all suspected cases.


Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   China  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year