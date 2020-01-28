Four arrived in Kazakhstan from China suspected of virus taken to hospital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «As of today 25,858 people, including nationals of Kazakhstan and foreigners, arrived in Kazakhstan from China since January 6,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Yelzhan Birtanov told the press conference at the Government.

According to him, among those arrived, were the people with symptoms of respiratory diseases.

«As of today, 23 travelers arriving in Kazakhstan had a temperature; four of them suspected of acute respiratory viral infection were hospitalized. As far as there are no clear distinctions between viral infections we administer to the hospital all suspected of acute respiratory infection,» Birtanov noted.

He resumed that all the necessary laboratory testing is being conducted on all suspected cases.