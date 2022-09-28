Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
28 September 2022, 15:13

Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Founder of the international taxi service inDriver Arsen Tomskiy informed Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about the prospects for the development of one of the most used apps in Kazakhstan in transport services within the Digital Bridge Forum, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh President’s press service.

According to the inDriver founder, the company operates two offices in Astana and Almaty as well as has become an Astana Hub resident.

During the meeting, Arsen Tomskiy shared the plans to create a digital university Spark and implement a number of non-commercial projects aimed at supporting youth.


Photo: t.me/bort_01



