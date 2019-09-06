Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Forum of Asian Writers ended in Nur-Sultan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
6 September 2019, 20:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Forum of the Asian Countries' Writers has ended in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Vice Minister of Culture and Sport Nurkissa Daueshov read out a message from Minister of Culture and Sports Aktoty Raimkulova to the event participants:

«Human civilization needs spiritual continuity, cultivation and propagation of common values. The First Forum of Asian Countries’ Writers was held under the slogan ‘Common Roots, Common Worlview, Common Civilization. On one hand, this topic is of global importance. On the other hand, it reflects Kazakhstan’s geopolitical position aimed at preservation of peace and unity,» the message reads.

According to the Minister, the meeting discussed such urgent issues as religious situation in the country as well as countering religious extremism and terrorism in Kazakhstan.

The forum continued with a festive concert with the participation of famous Kazakh performers.

Recall that the First Forum of Asian Countries' Writers began in the Kazakh capital on September 4.


Kazakhstan's Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan's Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson's brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan's Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region