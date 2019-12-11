Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Forum «Inter-Ethnic Communication Language of the Great Steppe» held in Nur-Sultan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 December 2019, 20:24
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Forum on «Inter-Ethnic Communication Language of the Great Steppe» began in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«On the threshold of the December 16 Independence Day, the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan decided to hold the Republican Forum on «Inter-Ethnic Communication Language of the Great Steppe.» The goal of the Forum is to demonstrate how the Kazakh language is used as the language of interethnic communication by other 30% of ethnic groups. Representatives of the Russian, Ukrainian, Polish, Estonian, Kurdish, Korean ethnic groups from 14 regions, Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities gathered for the Forum. All of them are fluent in Kazakh,» Deputy Chairman of the Assembly Zhansseit Tuimebayev said to journalists on the sidelines of the event.

Kazakh is the official language of the Forum, he emphasized.

«It is high time to let the Kazakh language become the language of interethnic communication for all the ethnic groups living in Kazakhstan. We initiated this Forum to implement the Presidential idea on making Kazakh the language of inter-ethnic communication as outlined in his 2019 State-of-the-Nation Address,» Zhansseit Tuimebayev added.

