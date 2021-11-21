Go to the main site
    Former Turkish President Abdullah Gül, Almaty scientists and students meet

    21 November 2021, 14:22

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Former Turkish President Abdullah Gül met with the scientists and students of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Kazinform reports.

    Rector of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University Zhanseit Tuimebayev, politicians, diplomats and mass media representatives took part in the meeting.

    Greeting the honorary guest Zhanseit Tuimebayev highlighted importance of longstanding fruitful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey. «Kazakhstan and Turkey are fraternal countries. Turkey was the first to congratulate Kazakhstan on sovereignty and expressed friendly intents. In 1992 Kazakhstan and Turkey officially established diplomatic relations,» he added.

    He noted that it is great honor that Abdullah Gül visited the university on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the country’s independence and forthcoming 30th anniversary of cooperation between two states.

    During the meeting Abdullah Gül delivered a lecture, sheared his longstanding experience in political sphere and answered the questions of the participants.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

